REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) marked $0.59 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.60. While REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -85.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.34% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) recommending Underweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for REE. Morgan Stanley also rated REE shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for REE, as published in its report on August 02, 2021.

Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

In order to gain a clear picture of REE Automotive Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -205.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.97%, with a loss of -3.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in REE has decreased by -2.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,023,261 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.72 million, following the sale of -647,904 additional shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in REE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.75%.

REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.00% at present.