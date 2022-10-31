A share of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) closed at $0.88 per share on Friday, up from $0.81 day before. While Compugen Ltd. has overperformed by 7.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -86.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CGEN is registering an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.90%, with a gain of 5.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in CGEN has decreased by -7.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,363,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.18 million, following the sale of -501,874 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CGEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,462 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,876,715.

At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its CGEN holdings by -89.26% and now holds 1.16 million CGEN shares valued at $0.76 million with the lessened -9.62 million shares during the period. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.