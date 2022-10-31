As of Friday, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock closed at $1.87, down from $2.04 the previous day. While Tritium DCFC Limited has underperformed by -8.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCFC fell by -81.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.75 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DCFC. B. Riley Securities also rated DCFC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DCFC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022.

Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

One of the most important indicators of Tritium DCFC Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DCFC is recording 626.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.12%, with a loss of -14.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tritium DCFC Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in DCFC has decreased by -3.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,343,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.47 million, following the sale of -84,148 additional shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DCFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 302.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its DCFC holdings by 13.82% and now holds 0.2 million DCFC shares valued at $0.64 million with the added 24473.0 shares during the period. DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.00% at present.