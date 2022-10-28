Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) marked $1.33 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.15. While Context Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 15.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTX fell by -80.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.87 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.33% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Context Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 332.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.01%, with a gain of 24.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Context Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,191,771 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.32 million, following the purchase of 1,191,771 additional shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CNTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 106,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 883,654.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 392,700 position in CNTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC sold an additional 20117.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.33%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $0.33 million. CNTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.