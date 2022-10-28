A share of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) closed at $92.71 per share on Thursday, down from $105.34 day before. While Amedisys Inc. has underperformed by -11.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMED fell by -43.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $188.88 to $91.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AMED. Stifel also rated AMED shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. BofA Securities June 21, 2022d the rating to Underperform on June 21, 2022, and set its price target from $145 to $102. UBS March 01, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMED, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for AMED shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amedisys Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMED is registering an average volume of 374.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $136.80, showing growth from the present price of $92.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amedisys Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Care Facilities market, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is based in the USA. When comparing Amedisys Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMED has decreased by -0.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,990,003 shares of the stock, with a value of $289.4 million, following the sale of -16,095 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMED during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -23,343 additional shares for a total stake of worth $248.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,568,507.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 562,926 position in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.14%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $145.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its AMED holdings by 21.29% and now holds 1.31 million AMED shares valued at $127.17 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. AMED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.