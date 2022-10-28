In Thursday’s session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) marked $88.93 per share, down from $92.04 in the previous session. While Synaptics Incorporated has underperformed by -3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYNA fell by -50.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $299.39 to $83.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.39% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, Summit Insights Downgraded Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for SYNA. Cowen also reiterated SYNA shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $310 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for SYNA, as published in its report on October 05, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from May 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $160 for SYNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Summit Insights also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Synaptics Incorporated’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SYNA has an average volume of 534.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.00, showing growth from the present price of $88.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synaptics Incorporated Shares?

Semiconductors giant Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Synaptics Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 336.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SYNA has decreased by -2.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,437,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $538.37 million, following the sale of -159,868 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SYNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $440.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,444,924.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 142,153 position in SYNA. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.67%, now holding 3.72 million shares worth $368.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its SYNA holdings by 5.27% and now holds 3.31 million SYNA shares valued at $327.79 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. SYNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.