As of Thursday, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (NYSE:SJT) stock closed at $10.52, down from $10.91 the previous day. While San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has underperformed by -3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SJT rose by 49.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.43 to $5.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.94% in the last 200 days.

On February 05, 2009, Citigroup Upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) to Hold. A report published by AG Edwards on July 24, 2007, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SJT.

Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Investors in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.38 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SJT is recording 725.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a gain of 5.31% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) based in the USA. When comparing San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 86.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SJT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SJT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. K2 & Associates Investment Manage’s position in SJT has decreased by -47.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,072,791 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.08 million, following the sale of -964,422 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 565,191.

During the first quarter, WealthSource Partners LLC added a 13,960 position in SJT. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 53737.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.26%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $2.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its SJT holdings by 21.10% and now holds 0.26 million SJT shares valued at $2.42 million with the added 44875.0 shares during the period. SJT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.50% at present.