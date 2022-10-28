As of Thursday, OncoCyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OCX) stock closed at $0.67, down from $0.78 the previous day. While OncoCyte Corporation has underperformed by -13.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCX fell by -79.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.73 to $0.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.28% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Stephens Downgraded OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) to Equal-Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for OCX. Stephens also rated OCX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.10. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OCX, as published in its report on March 17, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for OCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of OncoCyte Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -89.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OCX is recording 283.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a loss of -11.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OncoCyte Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Broadwood Capital, Inc.’s position in OCX has increased by 2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,936,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.47 million, following the purchase of 582,305 additional shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in OCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,832,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,056,274.

During the first quarter, AWM Investment Co., Inc. added a 7,504,690 position in OCX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.91%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $3.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Defender Capital LLC increased its OCX holdings by 1.06% and now holds 2.59 million OCX shares valued at $1.89 million with the added 27250.0 shares during the period. OCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.