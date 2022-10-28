A share of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) closed at $13.15 per share on Thursday, up from $13.00 day before. While Ellington Financial Inc. has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EFC fell by -28.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.53 to $10.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Maxim Group Reiterated Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) to Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for EFC. UBS also Downgraded EFC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2021. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on January 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. Keefe Bruyette December 18, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for EFC, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

It’s important to note that EFC shareholders are currently getting $1.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ellington Financial Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EFC is registering an average volume of 601.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 7.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.16, showing growth from the present price of $13.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ellington Financial Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EFC has increased by 1.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,318,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.95 million, following the purchase of 113,200 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 117,333 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,493,269.

During the first quarter, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisor added a 609,637 position in EFC. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 24750.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.18%, now holding 2.12 million shares worth $24.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EFC holdings by 3.50% and now holds 2.07 million EFC shares valued at $23.56 million with the added 70043.0 shares during the period. EFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.70% at present.