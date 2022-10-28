In Thursday’s session, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) marked $12.04 per share, down from $12.05 in the previous session. While NOW Inc. has underperformed by -0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNOW rose by 63.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.40 to $7.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DNOW. Stifel also Upgraded DNOW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2021. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for DNOW, as published in its report on February 18, 2021. Stephens’s report from October 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for DNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NOW Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DNOW has an average volume of 720.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a gain of 9.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.88, showing growth from the present price of $12.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NOW Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DNOW has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,576,355 shares of the stock, with a value of $166.59 million, following the purchase of 224,791 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DNOW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 177,564 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,670,150.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 398,800 position in DNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.08%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $51.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its DNOW holdings by 36.09% and now holds 4.84 million DNOW shares valued at $48.63 million with the added 1.28 million shares during the period. DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.