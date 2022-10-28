A share of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) closed at $34.84 per share on Thursday, up from $34.03 day before. While Methanex Corporation has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEOH fell by -22.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.79 to $28.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Scotiabank on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MEOH. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MEOH shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2022. Raymond James December 29, 2021d the rating to Mkt Perform on December 29, 2021, and set its price target from $62 to $52. Scotiabank September 20, 2021d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for MEOH, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for MEOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

It’s important to note that MEOH shareholders are currently getting $0.70 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Methanex Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MEOH is registering an average volume of 453.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.62, showing growth from the present price of $34.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Methanex Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is based in the Canada. When comparing Methanex Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEOH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEOH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s position in MEOH has decreased by -1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,150,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $450.96 million, following the sale of -195,920 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC made another decreased to its shares in MEOH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,136,403 additional shares for a total stake of worth $235.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,375,728.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -148,458 position in MEOH. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -1.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.95%, now holding 3.99 million shares worth $127.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Standard Investments LLC increased its MEOH holdings by 34.82% and now holds 2.19 million MEOH shares valued at $69.8 million with the added 0.57 million shares during the period. MEOH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.80% at present.