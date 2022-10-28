Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) marked $37.10 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $36.43. While Kontoor Brands Inc. has overperformed by 1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTB fell by -29.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.24 to $30.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on June 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KTB. Barclays also Downgraded KTB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $69. UBS April 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KTB, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Goldman’s report from December 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $42 for KTB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

KTB currently pays a dividend of $1.84 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 143.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 428.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KTB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 9.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.56, showing growth from the present price of $37.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kontoor Brands Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing Kontoor Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 174.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KTB has increased by 2.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,298,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $245.29 million, following the purchase of 171,718 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KTB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 382,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $200.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,961,062.

During the first quarter, PNC Bank, NA subtracted a -437 position in KTB. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.40%, now holding 2.67 million shares worth $89.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its KTB holdings by 9.15% and now holds 2.27 million KTB shares valued at $76.17 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. KTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.