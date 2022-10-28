Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) marked $18.38 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $17.82. While Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has overperformed by 3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLYM fell by -25.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.37 to $15.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.81% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) to Mkt Perform. BMO Capital Markets also rated PLYM shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for PLYM, as published in its report on February 02, 2021. Berenberg’s report from October 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for PLYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)

PLYM currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 300.31K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLYM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 9.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.83, showing growth from the present price of $18.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLYM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLYM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Madison International Realty Hold’s position in PLYM has increased by 61.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,037,730 shares of the stock, with a value of $84.68 million, following the purchase of 1,915,511 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PLYM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 235,769 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,107,995.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 150,063 position in PLYM. Westwood Management Corp. purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.56%, now holding 3.04 million shares worth $51.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PLYM holdings by 14.08% and now holds 2.45 million PLYM shares valued at $41.21 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period.