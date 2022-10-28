A share of Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) closed at $42.57 per share on Thursday, down from $47.03 day before. While Century Communities Inc. has underperformed by -9.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCS fell by -32.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.07 to $39.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.38% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CCS. Wedbush also Upgraded CCS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 05, 2021. Susquehanna Initiated an Positive rating on December 03, 2020, and assigned a price target of $54. JP Morgan October 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CCS, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from March 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for CCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Century Communities Inc. (CCS)

It’s important to note that CCS shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Century Communities Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCS is registering an average volume of 270.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.50, showing growth from the present price of $42.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Communities Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Residential Construction market, Century Communities Inc. (CCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Century Communities Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CCS has decreased by -2.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,455,749 shares of the stock, with a value of $190.62 million, following the sale of -118,046 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CCS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 98,498 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,413,837.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 358,983 position in CCS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 32900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.57%, now holding 2.06 million shares worth $88.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CCS holdings by -5.44% and now holds 1.24 million CCS shares valued at $53.15 million with the lessened 71430.0 shares during the period. CCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.