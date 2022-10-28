GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) marked $5.12 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $5.20. While GrafTech International Ltd. has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAF fell by -52.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.38 to $4.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on June 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAF. JP Morgan also rated EAF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts May 13, 2021d the rating to Outperform on May 13, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $16. Citigroup February 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EAF, as published in its report on February 08, 2021. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

EAF currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GrafTech International Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 822.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EAF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a gain of 1.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.51, showing growth from the present price of $5.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrafTech International Ltd. Shares?

The USA based company GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is one of the biggest names in Electrical Equipment & Parts. When comparing GrafTech International Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 322.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EAF has increased by 2.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,920,412 shares of the stock, with a value of $103.1 million, following the purchase of 525,037 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in EAF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 602,894 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,236,259.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -101,182 position in EAF. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co purchased an additional 0.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.11%, now holding 8.31 million shares worth $35.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its EAF holdings by 0.79% and now holds 8.29 million EAF shares valued at $35.74 million with the added 64927.0 shares during the period. EAF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.