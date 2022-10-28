As of Thursday, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock closed at $0.27, down from $0.32 the previous day. While ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has underperformed by -17.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NDRA fell by -82.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.61 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.71% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

One of the most important indicators of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -105.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NDRA is recording 319.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.41%, with a loss of -21.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NDRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NDRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NDRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NDRA has decreased by -3.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,154,808 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.35 million, following the sale of -36,765 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 843,939.

During the first quarter, NewEdge Advisors LLC subtracted a -4,300 position in NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.48%, now holding 0.56 million shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NDRA holdings by 6.58% and now holds 0.34 million NDRA shares valued at $0.11 million with the added 21313.0 shares during the period. NDRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.00% at present.