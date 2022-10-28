The share price of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) fell to $100.64 per share on Thursday from $100.70. While Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IIPR fell by -60.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $288.02 to $87.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.89% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) to Buy. A report published by Compass Point on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IIPR. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 15, 2022, but set its price target from $290 to $248. Craig Hallum May 09, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for IIPR, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from July 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $249 for IIPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of IIPR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $7.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IIPR is recording an average volume of 331.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 9.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.83, showing growth from the present price of $100.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IIPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Industrial sector, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is based in the USA. When comparing Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IIPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IIPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IIPR has increased by 8.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,234,197 shares of the stock, with a value of $374.73 million, following the purchase of 320,782 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IIPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 382,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $368.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,164,522.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 163,999 position in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 100.97%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $137.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its IIPR holdings by 6.47% and now holds 0.35 million IIPR shares valued at $30.99 million with the added 21272.0 shares during the period. IIPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.00% at present.