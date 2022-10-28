As of Thursday, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock closed at $145.12, down from $147.28 the previous day. While NXP Semiconductors N.V. has underperformed by -1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXPI fell by -24.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.91 to $132.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.09% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on April 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NXPI. Piper Sandler also Downgraded NXPI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2022. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Overweight on January 12, 2022, but set its price target from $230 to $250. BofA Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NXPI, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. UBS’s report from December 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $170 for NXPI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Investors in NXP Semiconductors N.V. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.38 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NXPI is recording 2.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.31, showing growth from the present price of $145.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NXP Semiconductors N.V. Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) based in the Netherlands. When comparing NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 77.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NXPI has increased by 1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,254,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.84 billion, following the purchase of 228,885 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in NXPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,434,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,418,434.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 6,744,875 position in NXPI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -3.79 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.74%, now holding 10.38 million shares worth $1.53 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NXPI holdings by -9.91% and now holds 9.77 million NXPI shares valued at $1.44 billion with the lessened -1.08 million shares during the period. NXPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.