Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) closed Thursday at $14.18 per share, down from $14.30 a day earlier. While Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -29.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.40 to $12.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.62% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LESL. Loop Capital also Downgraded LESL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Goldman April 04, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 04, 2022, and set its price target from $26 to $27. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for LESL, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Berenberg’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LESL is recording an average volume of 2.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 8.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.58, showing growth from the present price of $14.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s position in LESL has increased by 36.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,449,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.55 million, following the purchase of 3,870,142 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LESL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.33%.

At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment decreased its LESL holdings by -4.21% and now holds 9.34 million LESL shares valued at $137.36 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period.