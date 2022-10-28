The share price of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) fell to $93.77 per share on Thursday from $94.40. While Denbury Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEN rose by 17.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.05 to $56.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.06% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) to Neutral. Jefferies also rated DEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $115 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $102. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DEN, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $71 for DEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Denbury Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DEN is recording an average volume of 889.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -2.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.73, showing growth from the present price of $93.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denbury Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Denbury Inc. (DEN) is based in the USA. When comparing Denbury Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 286.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DEN has increased by 4.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,097,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $525.93 million, following the purchase of 274,096 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $406.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,715,337.

During the first quarter, Silver Point Capital LP added a 24,000 position in DEN. William Blair Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.94%, now holding 3.12 million shares worth $268.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DEN holdings by 0.73% and now holds 3.03 million DEN shares valued at $261.5 million with the added 21860.0 shares during the period.