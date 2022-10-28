In Thursday’s session, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) marked $11.89 per share, up from $11.76 in the previous session. While Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRE fell by -24.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.42 to $9.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.28% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 20, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ACRE. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded ACRE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2020. Credit Suisse January 08, 2020d the rating to Outperform on January 08, 2020, and set its price target from $15.50 to $16. Raymond James January 11, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for ACRE, as published in its report on January 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

With ACRE’s current dividend of $1.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRE has an average volume of 603.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 8.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.83, showing growth from the present price of $11.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Shares?

REIT – Mortgage giant Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACRE has decreased by -0.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,552,464 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.12 million, following the sale of -34,802 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 282,089 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,471,794.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 687,336 position in ACRE. Delphi Financial Group, Inc. purchased an additional 34371.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.20%, now holding 1.6 million shares worth $16.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its ACRE holdings by 6.55% and now holds 1.44 million ACRE shares valued at $15.09 million with the added 88718.0 shares during the period. ACRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.10% at present.