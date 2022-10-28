A share of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) closed at $8.93 per share on Thursday, up from $7.70 day before. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 15.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT fell by -71.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.49 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on June 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FDMT. SVB Leerink also rated FDMT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 04, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on January 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $44. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on January 05, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $47 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FDMT is registering an average volume of 276.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.29%, with a gain of 23.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in FDMT has increased by 50.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,007,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.22 million, following the purchase of 1,342,892 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,937,914.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 691,800 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 36506.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.91%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $15.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its FDMT holdings by 24.33% and now holds 1.42 million FDMT shares valued at $11.45 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.20% at present.