Currently, Dakota Gold Corp.’s (DC) stock is trading at $3.19, marking a fall of -1.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -62.33% below its 52-week high of $8.47 and 14.77% above its 52-week low of $2.78. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.83% below the high and +11.89% above the low.

DC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.10, resulting in an 6.27 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dakota Gold Corp. (DC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 81.56% of shares. A total of 72 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.62% of its stock and 117.23% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is CI Investments Inc. holding total of 3.08 million shares that make 4.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 10.08 million.

The securities firm Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 2.76 million shares of DC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.84%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.04 million.

An overview of Dakota Gold Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) traded 158,337 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.27 and price change of +0.15. With the moving average of $3.38 and a price change of -1.09, about 222,367 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DC’s 100-day average volume is 430,857 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.64 and a price change of -0.50.