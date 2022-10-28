CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) closed Thursday at $106.95 per share, up from $105.33 a day earlier. While CF Industries Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CF rose by 88.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $119.60 to $55.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.25% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) to Outperform. A report published by Barclays on August 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CF. Citigroup also Upgraded CF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $117 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 03, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on July 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $73. Citigroup June 17, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CF, as published in its report on June 17, 2022. Barclays’s report from June 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $103 for CF shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Consumer Edge Research also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

The current dividend for CF investors is set at $1.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 69.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CF is recording an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a gain of 2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.21, showing growth from the present price of $106.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CF Industries Holdings Inc. Shares?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Agricultural Inputs market. When comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 391.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CF has increased by 1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,220,478 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.43 billion, following the purchase of 322,565 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -52,451 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.74 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,071,197.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,379,219 position in CF. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 683.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 11.2 million shares worth $1.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CF holdings by -3.40% and now holds 8.94 million CF shares valued at $860.35 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. CF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.