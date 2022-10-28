Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) closed Thursday at $23.40 per share, down from $32.07 a day earlier. While Carriage Services Inc. has underperformed by -27.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSV fell by -46.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.33 to $29.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.32% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on May 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSV. Barrington Research also reiterated CSV shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2016. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on April 26, 2016, but set its price target from $28 to $30. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CSV, as published in its report on April 22, 2016. Oppenheimer’s report from November 11, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $28 for CSV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Davenport also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV)

The current dividend for CSV investors is set at $0.45 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Carriage Services Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CSV is recording an average volume of 119.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.03%, with a loss of -23.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.75, showing growth from the present price of $23.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carriage Services Inc. Shares?

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Personal Services market. When comparing Carriage Services Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 302.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd’s position in CSV has increased by 6.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,199,252 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.57 million, following the purchase of 68,032 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in CSV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -135,245 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,077,026.

During the first quarter, Ameriprise Financial Services LLC added a 2,007 position in CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management L sold an additional 85500.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.03%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $27.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CSV holdings by -7.50% and now holds 0.85 million CSV shares valued at $27.32 million with the lessened 68908.0 shares during the period. CSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.