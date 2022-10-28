In Thursday’s session, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) marked $19.78 per share, up from $18.85 in the previous session. While Wabash National Corporation has overperformed by 4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 30.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.63 to $12.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.33% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) recommending Buy. A report published by Vertical Research on March 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WNC. Raymond James also rated WNC shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2019. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for WNC, as published in its report on February 01, 2018. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

With WNC’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wabash National Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WNC has an average volume of 355.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 28.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.60, showing growth from the present price of $19.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corporation Shares?

Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery giant Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Wabash National Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 93.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WNC has increased by 1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,551,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.51 million, following the purchase of 75,109 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 39,406 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,310,053.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -2,722 position in WNC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 3621.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.20%, now holding 1.77 million shares worth $27.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its WNC holdings by 1.42% and now holds 1.72 million WNC shares valued at $26.82 million with the added 24055.0 shares during the period.