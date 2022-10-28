Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) marked $3.61 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $3.74. While Cerus Corporation has underperformed by -3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERS fell by -42.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.06 to $3.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.74% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) recommending Buy. BTIG Research also rated CERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2020. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CERS, as published in its report on August 28, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cerus Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.47M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CERS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.10, showing growth from the present price of $3.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerus Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CERS has increased by 5.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,111,062 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.6 million, following the purchase of 897,215 additional shares during the last quarter. Baker Bros. Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CERS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,354,363 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,067,558.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, subtracted a -349,955 position in CERS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 10463.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.10%, now holding 10.26 million shares worth $36.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its CERS holdings by -2.77% and now holds 9.27 million CERS shares valued at $33.37 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. CERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.30% at present.