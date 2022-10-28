As of Thursday, Cactus Inc.’s (NYSE:WHD) stock closed at $51.67, up from $51.41 the previous day. While Cactus Inc. has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WHD rose by 18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.18 to $34.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) to Equal Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WHD. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. March 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WHD, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Barclays’s report from May 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $37 for WHD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Investors in Cactus Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cactus Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WHD is recording 471.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a gain of 6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.20, showing decline from the present price of $51.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WHD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cactus Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Cactus Inc. (WHD) based in the USA. When comparing Cactus Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 146.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WHD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WHD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WHD has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,414,972 shares of the stock, with a value of $208.1 million, following the sale of -69,666 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WHD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -249,363 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,359,583.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 225,537 position in WHD. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -1.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.44%, now holding 3.31 million shares worth $127.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its WHD holdings by -7.03% and now holds 2.78 million WHD shares valued at $106.69 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period.