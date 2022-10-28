Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) closed Thursday at $33.32 per share, down from $33.49 a day earlier. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -51.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.00 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for BBWI. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $58. JP Morgan June 29, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Cowen’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $82 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

The current dividend for BBWI investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BBWI is recording an average volume of 3.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a gain of 1.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.68, showing growth from the present price of $33.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has decreased by -5.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,461,905 shares of the stock, with a value of $830.06 million, following the sale of -1,619,984 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $724.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,221,713.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -987,749 position in BBWI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.44%, now holding 9.98 million shares worth $325.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Egerton Capital decreased its BBWI holdings by -45.15% and now holds 7.47 million BBWI shares valued at $243.66 million with the lessened -6.15 million shares during the period.