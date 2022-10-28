Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) marked $40.97 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $42.72. While Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 89.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.32 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 147.93% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AKRO. BofA Securities also rated AKRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2021. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on February 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $54. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKRO, as published in its report on September 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $62 for AKRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AKRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a gain of 1.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.33, showing growth from the present price of $40.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akero Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,105,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.73 million, following the purchase of 3,105,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in AKRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -300,350 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,065,238.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 453,398 position in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.95%, now holding 2.21 million shares worth $75.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Yiheng Capital Management LP increased its AKRO holdings by 21.23% and now holds 1.88 million AKRO shares valued at $64.11 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. AKRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.00% at present.