As of Thursday, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADV) stock closed at $3.25, up from $3.07 the previous day. While Advantage Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 5.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADV fell by -60.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.49 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.68% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADV. Morgan Stanley also rated ADV shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 20, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Advantage Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADV is recording 626.60K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.46%, with a gain of 17.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advantage Solutions Inc. Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) based in the USA. When comparing Advantage Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in ADV has decreased by -1.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,841,327 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.22 million, following the sale of -198,625 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ADV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -401,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,899,098.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 345,724 position in ADV. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.81 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.34%, now holding 7.89 million shares worth $16.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ADV holdings by 1.02% and now holds 5.2 million ADV shares valued at $11.08 million with the added 52487.0 shares during the period. ADV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.20% at present.