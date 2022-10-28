A share of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) closed at $0.94 per share on Thursday, down from $0.97 day before. While Adagene Inc. has underperformed by -3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADAG fell by -92.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.00 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ADAG. Jefferies also rated ADAG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 08, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on March 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $29.

Analysis of Adagene Inc. (ADAG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 188.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adagene Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADAG is registering an average volume of 48.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.58%, with a loss of -19.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.03, showing growth from the present price of $0.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adagene Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADAG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADAG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in ADAG has increased by 73.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,376,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.04 million, following the purchase of 1,009,107 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its ADAG holdings by -32.30% and now holds 0.15 million ADAG shares valued at $0.2 million with the lessened 73802.0 shares during the period. ADAG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.30% at present.