A share of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) closed at $12.20 per share on Wednesday, up from $11.30 day before. While Weibo Corporation has overperformed by 7.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WB fell by -74.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.76 to $10.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.21% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) recommending Neutral. A report published by UBS on March 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WB. Credit Suisse also Upgraded WB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 19, 2021. Barclays April 22, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WB, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Weibo Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WB is registering an average volume of 787.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a loss of -4.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.82, showing growth from the present price of $12.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weibo Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Weibo Corporation (WB) is based in the China. When comparing Weibo Corporation shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in WB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 238,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,931,600.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 466,922 position in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased an additional 1.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 85.25%, now holding 3.58 million shares worth $61.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its WB holdings by 0.28% and now holds 3.49 million WB shares valued at $59.65 million with the added 9586.0 shares during the period. WB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.