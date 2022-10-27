Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) marked $47.83 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $48.52. While Scorpio Tankers Inc. has underperformed by -1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG rose by 192.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.59 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STNG. Jefferies also rated STNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. BofA Securities March 03, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 03, 2022, and set its price target from $15.50 to $23. BofA Securities February 10, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STNG, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

STNG currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 190.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a loss of -2.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.56, showing decline from the present price of $47.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in STNG has increased by 8.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,803,362 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.85 million, following the purchase of 224,415 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in STNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -334,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,362,118.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,747,845 position in STNG. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.78%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $75.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its STNG holdings by 66.15% and now holds 0.94 million STNG shares valued at $39.44 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. STNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.70% at present.