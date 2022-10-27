Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) marked $46.83 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $47.01. While Trex Company Inc. has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREX fell by -52.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $140.98 to $42.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.15% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) to Underperform. A report published by Truist on October 06, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TREX. Deutsche Bank also rated TREX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2022. Credit Suisse May 11, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TREX, as published in its report on May 11, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TREX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Trex Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TREX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.25, showing growth from the present price of $46.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trex Company Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Trex Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 48.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TREX has decreased by -0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,119,709 shares of the stock, with a value of $444.66 million, following the sale of -78,801 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TREX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -40,771 additional shares for a total stake of worth $411.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,371,616.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 488,303 position in TREX. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 80597.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.13%, now holding 7.22 million shares worth $317.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its TREX holdings by 48.47% and now holds 5.03 million TREX shares valued at $220.87 million with the added 1.64 million shares during the period.