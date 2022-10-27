The share price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) rose to $27.34 per share on Wednesday from $26.68. While Surgery Partners Inc. has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY fell by -33.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.87 to $20.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.64% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) to Neutral. Barclays also rated SGRY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SGRY, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SGRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Surgery Partners Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGRY is recording an average volume of 515.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.02%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.56, showing growth from the present price of $27.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has increased by 13.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,222,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $286.01 million, following the purchase of 1,452,027 additional shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in SGRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 259,325 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,341,837.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 61,573 position in SGRY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.63%, now holding 2.29 million shares worth $53.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its SGRY holdings by -17.74% and now holds 2.19 million SGRY shares valued at $51.24 million with the lessened -0.47 million shares during the period.