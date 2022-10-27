A share of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) closed at $2.84 per share on Wednesday, up from $2.77 day before. While Ribbon Communications Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -52.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.41 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.32% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RBBN. National Securities November 14, 2019d the rating to Neutral on November 14, 2019, and set its price target from $8 to $3.50. Northland Capital October 31, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for RBBN, as published in its report on October 31, 2019.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RBBN is registering an average volume of 600.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 17.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA’s position in RBBN has increased by 3.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 51,594,927 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.54 million, following the purchase of 1,654,705 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RBBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,828,922 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,312,922.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -721,877 position in RBBN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.13%, now holding 4.68 million shares worth $10.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RBBN holdings by -2.08% and now holds 3.63 million RBBN shares valued at $8.05 million with the lessened 77024.0 shares during the period. RBBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.