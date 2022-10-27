As of Wednesday, GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GP) stock closed at $2.53, up from $2.05 the previous day. While GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has overperformed by 23.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GP fell by -80.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.45 to $1.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.80% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GP. Maxim Group also rated GP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2020. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GP is recording 169.58K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.73%, with a gain of 27.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

