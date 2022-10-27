A share of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) closed at $43.02 per share on Wednesday, down from $44.35 day before. While Shift4 Payments Inc. has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOUR fell by -45.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.00 to $29.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.26% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FOUR. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded FOUR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $81. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FOUR, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FOUR is registering an average volume of 844.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a loss of -8.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.33, showing growth from the present price of $43.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shift4 Payments Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FOUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FOUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in FOUR has increased by 20.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,372,796 shares of the stock, with a value of $328.9 million, following the purchase of 1,272,841 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in FOUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 115,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $244.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,489,948.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 238,406 position in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.86 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 37.50%, now holding 3.17 million shares worth $141.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its FOUR holdings by 5.12% and now holds 3.12 million FOUR shares valued at $139.27 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period.