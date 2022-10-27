Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) marked $2.42 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.38. While Quotient Technology Inc. has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QUOT fell by -63.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.92 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for QUOT. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on December 19, 2019, and assigned a price target of $8. Dougherty & Company November 18, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for QUOT, as published in its report on November 18, 2019. First Analysis Sec also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quotient Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 992.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QUOT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a loss of -0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QUOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quotient Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QUOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QUOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trigran Investments, Inc.’s position in QUOT has decreased by -0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,281,398 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.82 million, following the sale of -65,973 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QUOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.76%.

QUOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.40% at present.