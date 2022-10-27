In Wednesday’s session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) marked $7.26 per share, up from $6.95 in the previous session. While Wallbox N.V. has overperformed by 4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBX fell by -55.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.50 to $5.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on August 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WBX. Canaccord Genuity also rated WBX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on May 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WBX, as published in its report on March 31, 2022. UBS’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 222.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WBX has an average volume of 195.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a loss of -0.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.52, showing growth from the present price of $7.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wallbox N.V. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in WBX has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,425,239 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.11 million, following the sale of -616 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in WBX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 18,988 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,553,659.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP subtracted a -38,696 position in WBX. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. purchased an additional 64530.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.57%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $5.82 million. WBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.16% at present.