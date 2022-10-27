In the current trading session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s (HTCR) stock is trading at the price of $1.99, a gain of 105.15% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -67.85% less than its 52-week high of $6.19 and 146.13% better than its 52-week low of $0.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.39% below the high and +156.03% above the low.

It is also essential to consider HTCR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.59 for the last year.HTCR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.90, resulting in an 1.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 76.22% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.36% of its stock and 1.53% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holding total of 23000.0 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 42092.0.

The securities firm Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds 19283.0 shares of HTCR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 35289.0.

An overview of HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) traded 569,374 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0843 and price change of +0.87. With the moving average of $1.4943 and a price change of -0.63, about 241,600 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HTCR’s 100-day average volume is 1,568,095 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0058 and a price change of +1.00.