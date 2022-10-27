Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) closed Wednesday at $55.76 per share, down from $55.78 a day earlier. While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has underperformed by -0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -57.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.86 to $42.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.43% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TNDM. Wells Fargo also Downgraded TNDM shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on March 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $130. Wells Fargo January 19, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TNDM, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Cowen’s report from July 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $130 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNDM is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 7.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.21, showing growth from the present price of $55.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TNDM has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,285,899 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.78 million, following the purchase of 64,556 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TNDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 47,369 additional shares for a total stake of worth $259.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,425,273.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 244,583 position in TNDM. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 9925.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.35%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $136.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its TNDM holdings by 71.26% and now holds 2.64 million TNDM shares valued at $126.31 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. TNDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.