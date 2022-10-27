In Wednesday’s session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) marked $17.09 per share, up from $16.92 in the previous session. While The AZEK Company Inc. has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZEK fell by -53.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.56 to $15.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AZEK. Wedbush also Downgraded AZEK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. BofA Securities June 17, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 17, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $22. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AZEK, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AZEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AZEK has an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a gain of 9.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.26, showing growth from the present price of $17.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AZEK Company Inc. Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing The AZEK Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 28.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZEK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZEK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $317.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,095,990.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 256,868 position in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.60%, now holding 8.85 million shares worth $147.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AZEK holdings by -0.84% and now holds 4.83 million AZEK shares valued at $80.3 million with the lessened 41117.0 shares during the period.