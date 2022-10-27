As of Wednesday, Impinj Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PI) stock closed at $89.23, up from $88.07 the previous day. While Impinj Inc. has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PI rose by 55.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.00 to $39.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on October 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PI. Goldman also rated PI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2020. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 10, 2020, but set its price target from $25 to $34. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PI, as published in its report on March 19, 2020. Needham’s report from December 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Impinj Inc. (PI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Impinj Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -362.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PI is recording 343.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.00%, with a gain of 13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $94.29, showing growth from the present price of $89.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Impinj Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in PI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 26,248 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,510,820.

During the first quarter, Chevy Chase Trust Co. subtracted a -14,254 position in PI. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 96707.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.17%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $102.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PI holdings by 9.59% and now holds 1.24 million PI shares valued at $98.9 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.