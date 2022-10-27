Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) marked $4.43 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.33. While Hims & Hers Health Inc. has overperformed by 2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMS fell by -42.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.19 to $2.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.18% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for HIMS. SVB Leerink also rated HIMS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on April 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIMS, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for HIMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HIMS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 8.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.95, showing growth from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hims & Hers Health Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HIMS has increased by 21.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,938,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.03 million, following the purchase of 1,937,761 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HIMS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 250.80%.

At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its HIMS holdings by 102.43% and now holds 2.15 million HIMS shares valued at $11.97 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. HIMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.