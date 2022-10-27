A share of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) closed at $17.03 per share on Wednesday, up from $16.67 day before. While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT fell by -62.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.75 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) to Underperform. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded ARCT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Citigroup April 21, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 21, 2022, and set its price target from $86 to $29. Raymond James January 31, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ARCT, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1254.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARCT is registering an average volume of 426.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.57%, with a gain of 16.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.89, showing growth from the present price of $17.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in ARCT has decreased by -5.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,561,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.78 million, following the sale of -200,803 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ARCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -411,039 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,806,918.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -80,089 position in ARCT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 76127.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.98%, now holding 1.6 million shares worth $23.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its ARCT holdings by 2.43% and now holds 1.44 million ARCT shares valued at $21.28 million with the added 34116.0 shares during the period. ARCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.