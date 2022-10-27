As of Wednesday, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock closed at $11.01, down from $15.17 the previous day. While Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -27.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -56.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.50 to $6.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for YMAB. Guggenheim also rated YMAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on November 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. JP Morgan November 16, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for YMAB, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YMAB is recording 274.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.89%, with a loss of -24.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG’s position in YMAB has increased by 64.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,090,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.57 million, following the purchase of 1,213,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP made another increased to its shares in YMAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 75,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,952,671.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -153,294 position in YMAB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 89252.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.77%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $35.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its YMAB holdings by 0.03% and now holds 1.97 million YMAB shares valued at $28.42 million with the added 576.0 shares during the period. YMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.