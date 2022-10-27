Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) marked $21.34 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $23.66. While Merus N.V. has underperformed by -9.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRUS fell by -21.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.09 to $13.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MRUS. Needham also rated MRUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on November 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $44. Citigroup June 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MRUS, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Merus N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 248.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MRUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.22, showing growth from the present price of $21.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Merus N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in MRUS has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,081,431 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.75 million, following the sale of -53,640 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another decreased to its shares in MRUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -86,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,592,800.

During the first quarter, Commodore Capital LP added a 799,341 position in MRUS. Deerfield Management Co. LP purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.97%, now holding 2.52 million shares worth $50.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its MRUS holdings by -40.19% and now holds 1.77 million MRUS shares valued at $35.44 million with the lessened -1.19 million shares during the period. MRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.