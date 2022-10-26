Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) closed Tuesday at $19.08 per share, up from $18.56 a day earlier. While Revolution Medicines Inc. has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVMD fell by -28.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.16 to $14.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.39% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RVMD. Stifel also Upgraded RVMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on September 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $34. Goldman August 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RVMD, as published in its report on August 12, 2021. Goldman’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for RVMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Revolution Medicines Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RVMD is recording an average volume of 880.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.91%, with a loss of -3.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolution Medicines Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in RVMD has increased by 51.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,169,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.65 million, following the purchase of 2,085,013 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RVMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -495,799 additional shares for a total stake of worth $107.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,466,215.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG added a 1,219,300 position in RVMD. Ecor1 Capital LLC purchased an additional 3.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 235.77%, now holding 4.28 million shares worth $84.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RVMD holdings by 3.13% and now holds 4.15 million RVMD shares valued at $81.83 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. RVMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.40% at present.